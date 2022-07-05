If you’re a tennis fan, then you’ll no doubt be enjoying watching some of the greatest players in the game right now on the fabled grass courts at Wimbledon.

Among the likes of Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal, there’s the magnificent Venus Williams. A bona fide tennis legend with seven singles grand slams, 14 doubles grand slams, two mixed doubles grand slams and four Olympic gold medals under her belt, Venus has not only broken tennis records, but she’s redefined the sport as a Black woman and become a groundbreaking role model for women and people of colour.

Yes, it’s no exaggeration to say that Williams leaves an indelible mark upon every tournament she plays. So it’s all the more enraging, then, that the tennis star was shadily questioned about her motivations for taking part in Wimbledon this year.