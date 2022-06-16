Alongside that are her three shows on Radio 1 – including broadcasting from Glastonbury for the BBC. “It’s my first visit,” she says excitedly. “I’ve tried to get tickets before, but never been successful. Everyone keeps giving me advice: make sure you’re at the stone circle at sunrise, make sure you go down the rabbit hole. It’s very overwhelming. My mum and dad have bought tickets, so they’re coming too! It’s going to be great.”

She’s also filming The Beauty Rewind Clinic for UKTV, which follows people seeking to reverse cosmetic procedures for a more natural look. “In a world where we are conditioned to strive for unrealistic, often homogenous, ideals of beauty, resorting to sometimes risky procedures to achieve them, I have always cared deeply about spreading the message that what makes us different is what makes us beautiful,” says Hope. Alongside that is her new ITV lifestyle show, Vick Hope’s Breakfast Show, where she’ll be recommending books and creating cocktails for the weekend.

So, with summer waiting (a little too) patiently at the door, Hope talks us through her picks of what to watch, read and eat over the next few months to find joy. As she says: “We all deserve the ability to get excited about something!”