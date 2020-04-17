Vick Hope on finding light in dark times

Does the supernatural exist?

It would be very presumptuous for us to assume that our tiny brains have gauged everything that there is out there. It makes no sense that this planet is the only one with life on it.

Are you fatalistic?

In my darkest moments, I always go to that place of, ‘You should’ve done this, you could’ve changed that’, so in that respect no, because I feel like I’m in complete control. But I should probably be less hard on myself.

What is your greatest fear?

Getting to the end of my life and feeling like I haven’t done things I should have or given love a chance and ended up alone. But I don’t think that I will get to that point because I’m teaching myself to enjoy what I have and not think about the ifs or buts.

Animals or babies?

Babies! I am very jealous of people who have pets right now; I’m alone in my house and it would be lovely to have a Bernese mountain dog to play with. But I have a real soft spot for kids. A lot of my friends are having babies – my ovaries are constantly wailing.

What talent do you yearn for?

I’m in awe of people who speak other languages not just fluently but near-native. I speak French, Spanish and Portuguese and I’m pretty good, but I’d love to understand all the nuances. When I lived in Argentina I had to change my sense of humour to fit in – I became a slapstick character because that’s how I communicated humour when I wasn’t quite able to manipulate the language and make a joke.

Do you like to be complimented?

I used to do that thing a lot of women do where I’d respond with a negative to bring myself back down, but now I’ve gone the other way, and if someone compliments me I’ll do a full sashay and be really RuPaul. Drag queens embody self-love so I pretend to be one.

Do you have a high pain threshold?

Yes. I broke my leg playing football and cycled to the hospital. And when I was younger, I chopped my finger off when a heavy sculpture fell on it in Zimbabwe, and I didn’t even cry. Because we were in the middle of nowhere we had to travel three hours to the nearest hospital. They did the best they could but there was a huge queue of people who had walked for miles.

What book do you recommend most to others?

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. It’s the most emotional I’ve ever been reading a novel, I wailed out loud. It’s almost inexplicable what it does to you. I’ve also been recommending Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. She perfectly perceives the experiences of these 12 women of colour.