This is the remarkable woman Vicky McClure is inspired by

There can be a lot of negativity on social media, but Vicky McClure recommends following this account for a shot of optimism and inspiration.

Social media is one of the most contentious issues of our generation. Its presence has leaked into so many facets of our lives, from how we communicate with friends and the way that brands market to us, to our attitudes on what is considered attractive. Some people can’t get enough, while others feel it has a detrimental effect on their mental health. In fact, Instagram has recently announced it will start hiding the number of like counts on its posts in several countries in a pioneering experiment that aims to ease the pressure of being judged by other users.

Vicky McClure might have starred in some of the best shows to grace British television (we’re talking about Line of Duty, This is England and Broadchurch) but she’s famed for her authentic, down-to-earth personality, which fans continue to praise her for. Speaking at this year’s Stylist Live LUXE, McClure commented on how in some cases she’s heard of casting decisions being steered by how many social media followers an actor might have, and called out platforms like Instagram from “not being realistic.”

You may also like Vicky McClure on how learning who her real friends are has impacted her mental health

“It’s very hard, because you can try and pose something on there as your real life, but then you’ll be judged on that. Everybody’s just second guessing what they’re meant to be doing – when you just need to do what you want to do,” she said. However, McClure does use the platform and can see the positive benefits, too. When asked by Stylist’s Editor-in-Chief Lisa Smosarski who she follows on Instagram she replied with a positively inspiring answer.

Vicky McClure at Stylist Live LUXE.

“It’s people like Lauren Mahon,” she starts, referring to the founder of the Girl vs Cancer blog and creator of Tit-Tees. “I met her at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards and she is a remarkable woman. I searched around to find her [on social media] and I am inspired by her. She’s real, she says it how it is, she’s an activist actively campaigning for breast cancer. She’s amazing, she’s changing people’s lives.” In 2016, at the age of 31, Mahon was diagnosed with an aggressive 2.8cm ‘Grade 3’ cancerous lump in her right breast. Since then, she’s beaten the cancer and set up a support network for women in their 20s and 30s, going through the same thing. In a twist of fate’s brilliance, by the way, Mahon was actually sat in the front row of McClure’s talk – and to the crowd’s delight wooped at the shout out. If you’re looking for more inspirational accounts to follow on Instagram, check out these feminist illustrators who are sure to brighten your day.

philosophy is the wellbeing beauty brand inspiring you to look, live and feel your best, and is the official partner of Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2020.



Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!