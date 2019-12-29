Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham are all our Christmas friendship goals

Christmas is all about family – but this often extends to include your nominal “family” of loved ones, whoever they may be.

In fact, the best kind of celebrations tend to come not from a slightly tense turkey dinner with relatives you haven’t seen in three years but instead lifelong friends whom you pretty much count as family anyway.

In an age where we’re all so frantically busy and glued to our phones 24-7, the chance to dial down and catch up is a rare thing indeed.