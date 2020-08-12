Viola Davis beautifully explains why she has bought a former slave plantation

Viola Davis – as fans of the critically-acclaimed actor and human rights activist will no doubt already be aware – was born at her grandmother’s farm, which sits on the former Singleton Plantation in St. Matthews, South Carolina.

“I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific,” she previously explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

“160 acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper. Most of my uncles and cousins, they’re farmers. That’s the choice that they had.”