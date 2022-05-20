In it, Davis details an exchange with one director in particular. She said: “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise.

“I was maybe around 30 at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that those microaggressions happen all the time.”

While it’s a shocking admission, the part of the interview that hasn’t received as much attention – and definitely should – is the simple comparison Davis makes about the kinds of roles she’d love to perform in versus the roles people would actually watch her in.

“If I wanted to play a mother whose family lives in a low-income neighbourhood and my son was a gang member who died in a drive-by shooting, I could get that made,” Davis said.

“If I played a woman who was looking to recreate herself by flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56 – looking like me, I’m going to have a hard time pushing that one, even as Viola Davis.”