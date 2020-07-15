Viola Davis says The Help was created in the “cesspool of systemic racism”

Davis, whilst acknowledging The Help’s commercial success and the incredible relationships she formed with her castmates (“I cannot tell you the love I have for these women, and the love they have for me”), goes on to state that she feels as if she betrayed herself by starring in it.

“There’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help,” she says. “But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth].”

Powerfully, she adds that she hopes Hollywood will create more space for young Black women going forward.

“There’s not enough opportunities out there to bring that unknown, faceless Black actress to the ranks of the known,” says Davis. “To pop her! Fabulous white actresses [have had] a wonderful role for each stage of their lives, that brought them to the stage they are now. We can’t say that for many actors of colour.”