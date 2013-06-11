Vogue's Angelica Cheung: "I want to change China"

Editor-in-chief of Vogue China Angelica Cheung talks about how she wants to change her country in a new series for BBC Radio 4.

Cheung says it is her passion for people, rather than fashion, that drives her at the helm of the magazine.

Cheung, who was profiled by Stylist for our fashion issue earlier this year, says she wants to inspire a new generation of Chinese women by fuelling a positive attitude among her readers.

Referring to her daughter, Hayley, she says: "I want her to be a very positive woman. To be brave. To sometimes take a bit of a challenge, take a bit of a risk.

"And I think this is the woman I want my readers to become. I want to change China. I think that fundamentally, that change comes from human beings."

The interview is part of upcoming programme Zeitgeisters, where presenter Will Gompertz meets cultural entrepreneurs who are defining the spirit of our age.

The show starts on BBC Radio 4 this Saturday. Listen to a preview, below.