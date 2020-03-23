Remarkable Women Awards: Waad Al-Kateab wins the Remarkable Strength award

For five years Waad Al-Kateab filmed the conflict in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Here, she experienced things that most of us couldn’t even imagine as an uncertain uprising raged on around her.

Her documentary gives a real, painful view into the experience of war from a uniquely female perspective. It shows the terror and panic of constant bombing and violence in the city, contrasted with her blossoming relationship as she falls in love with her now husband Hamza, and gives birth to her daughter Sama.

Since its first showing it’s made ripples all over the world and has been praised for its emotive reporting and strong message, being awarded with a BAFTA at this year’s awards.

Now, Stylist have honoured Al-Kateab’s work in our own way, with a Remarkable Women Award to symbolise her all encompassing strength.