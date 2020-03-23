Remarkable Women Awards: Waad Al-Kateab wins the Remarkable Strength award

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Waad Al-Kateab.
For five years Waad Al-Kateab filmed the conflict in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Here, she experienced things that most of us couldn’t even imagine as an uncertain uprising raged on around her.
Her documentary gives a real, painful view into the experience of war from a uniquely female perspective. It shows the terror and panic of constant bombing and violence in the city, contrasted with her blossoming relationship as she falls in love with her now husband Hamza, and gives birth to her daughter Sama.
Since its first showing it’s made ripples all over the world and has been praised for its emotive reporting and strong message, being awarded with a BAFTA at this year’s awards.
Now, Stylist have honoured Al-Kateab’s work in our own way, with a Remarkable Women Award to symbolise her all encompassing strength.
Accepting her award, Al-Kateab told Stylist: “I’m so honoured to receive this amazing award and so glad the film has been getting recognition.
“We set up Action for Sama after the release of For Sama with the message to stop bombing hospitals inside Syria by the Russian and Assad regime and to shed light on what is still happening there.
“I would ask everyone to join us to highlight those who are still suffering and the heroes who are working to respond to this terror. And I would love everyone who hasn’t seen the film yet to please watch it.”
REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST
Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year
Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate
Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award
Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year
Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award
Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year
Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year
Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year
Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year
Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year
Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year
Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year
