Wallis Simpson: the cautionary tale of the ‘American outsider’ we all missed

It was one of the most scandalous love stories in royal history.

Wallis Simpson and King Edward VIII, she a twice-divorcee and he a king and Duke of Windsor. They fell in love in the best way: absolutely, unabashedly, head over heels infatuation.

But their love didn’t just rock their own worlds – it rocked everyone else’s. Theirs was a courtship that literally changed the course of history.

Simpson, married to her then-husband Ernest Simpson, moved to London in the late 1920s, according to The History Press. She would eventually cross paths with Edward, then a prince, in 1931 through a mutual friend, Thelma Furness, who was involved with him at the time. The two couples went away for a fox-hunting weekend together and well, as they say, the rest is history.