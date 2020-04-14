Who do you turn to when things get tough? For me, it’s some of my oldest friends: Tim, Daisy, Mike… or even Mark, Jeremy, Super Hans and Dobby – although to be honest, I’m not sure I should listen to any of their advice. But you know what it’s like with the old faithfuls… the ones you know so well you can predict what they’re going to say, before they’ve even said it. Just seeing their faces together again can be enough to trigger a series of nostalgic emotions – comfort, reassurance, safety. It’s the reminder of a simpler life, a flashback to feeling relaxed and responsibility-free. And who doesn’t need that right now? Yes, when the going gets tough I turn to my favourite old box sets… series like Spaced, Peep Show, Sex And The City and Friends. Shows that I can tell you where I was sitting, what I was wearing and who I was with when I very first watched them; and every time I’ve watched them since.