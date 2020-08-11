Jameela Jamil nails the big problem with that proposal to weigh school students

Yesterday (Monday 10 August), a debate over child obesity on Jeremy Vine On 5 received a backlash.

Guest panellists Ash Sakar and Martin Daubney discussed plans to tackle child obesity after lockdown, following a call from the National Obesity Forum to weigh children in schools from September to make sure they are losing weight.

Arguing that he thinks it is a good idea, Daubney said: “I have two kids, both of which were weighed. My boy is tall and big-boned and came in as obese. He doesn’t look it.

He added: “One third of kids are now starting secondary school obese, as reports say. Now that is a problem. And we have to accept now that obesity kills more than smoking in the UK. We worry more about feelings over facts.”