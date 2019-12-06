Depression is also often thought of as illness that doesn’t present itself physically. But Curtis makes the point that to dismiss it as invisible isn’t always technically true. There are often signs you can see in those around you that show they aren’t functioning as normal.

“People describe depression as an invisible illness. It’s definitely true, you can’t see it, but I also think in many ways it is a visible illness. I will feel it coming on like a cold,” she explains.

“I’ll know when it’s about to hit, and when it hits I get a very glassy look in my eyes, I find it very hard to wash, so my hair will be very greasy or messy. My dad came over when I was in a really bad place and he said: ‘it’s just like seeing a completely different person.’ So, I think sometimes we minimise it when we say it’s an invisible illness. Often you can really, really see it.”

But there’s one thing Curtis really wants those with depression to know, and that’s that it will get better.

“My first period of depression really lasted like three or four years. I thought it would never, ever, ever end. I wish I’d known then that it would get easier. When it lifts, it’s just like the most amazing breath of fresh air in the whole world. Everything suddenly comes back into colour. For anyone going through it, I promise you with time and help, it will get easier.”

Watch the full video above.