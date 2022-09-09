Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history and the second longest-serving monarch of any sovereign state.

The last time the UK witnessed the death of a British monarch, the world was a very different place; 1950s Britain was still reeling from the Second World War and the NHS was only four years old.

While prime ministers have come and gone (15 of them), Queen Elizabeth II has remained a constant in our lives since her coronation 69 years ago. She’s reigned through Beatlemania, JFK’s assassination, the moon landings, the birth of punk rock, the fall of the Berlin Wall, 9/11, Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

In April 2021, she lost her husband, Prince Philip, when he died aged 99. In February 2022, the Queen contracted coronavirus, which she said left her feeling “very tired and exhausted”.

What comes next is unprecedented, but this is what is likely to happen next based on history and royal protocol.