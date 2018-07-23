What is situational depression?

As it becomes more common for celebrities to share how they manage their mental health with their fans, whether that be online or through interviews, conditions like anxiety or depression are thankfully becoming increasingly normalised.

From Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams declaring she’s proud to seek mental health help on Instagram to Stylist cover star Nadiya Hussain, revealing the reality of living with debilitating panic attacks in her interview with us – these conversations are slowly helping our society break down taboos that surround these conditions.