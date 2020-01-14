The reactions to Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu’s This Morning and GMB interviews only prove her point
Hollie Richardson
- Published
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has explained the role that white privilege has played in the racist coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. But some people still refuse to believe this.
Since the Duchess and Duke of Sussex announced they will be stepping down from their senior royal roles and moving to Canada, everybody has had an opinion on it. But there is one woman who hits the nail on the head about the racism and sexism that Meghan has constantly faced since meeting Prince Harry.
Political and women’s rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has discussed the prevalence of white privilege in discussions about the racism Meghan faces. And the reaction she has received during and after these interviews prove her point exactly.
Speaking on This Morning to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Mos-Shogbamimu explained: “It is not the job of black people and ethnic minorities to educate white people on racism perpetuated by white people. White folks need to educate themselves on #racism.”
When Schofield asked what examples she could give of this, she responded: “That is another problem. When people keep asking ‘what examples?’ it makes me question: where have you been the last two years? What have you been reading? What have you been listening to?”
The presenter then proved her point by saying he didn’t see the racism happening.
Mos-Shogbamimu laid it out, continuing: “This is part of the problem. Let me explain what racism looks like from the lens of white privilege. White privilege whitewashes racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias. It perpetuates the bigotry of intolerant white people as ignorant, it defends and protects their private views once spoken as misspeak, and then it camouflages racist behaviour as error of judgement.”
She then gave the example of Danny Baker’s racist tweet, which compared Meghan’s baby to a chimpanzee.
Mos-Shogbamimu added: “If you look at a lot of the criticism she faced, a lot of the examples, it sums up to one thing: ‘How dare she? She doesn’t know her place. She’s uppity.’ ‘When a black woman goes with the flow and does what’s expected of her, it’s all OK. But the moment she exercises independent thought, independent authenticity, she’s a problem.”
Although many agree that what Mos-Shogbamimu said was indisputably true, some people on Twitter refused to accept her words. In fact, former Strictly star James Jordan continued to prove her right by completely ignoring the point of her message.
Jordan wrote: “This black woman on This Morning talking about Harry and Megan is racist against “WHITE” people. FACT!!!”
Mos-Shogbamimu responded by saying: “Hey James ‘this black woman” on @thismorning has a name - say my name. Your tweet proves my point on #WhitePrivilege denying racism against Meghan. You’re either deliberately obtuse about #racism or willfully ignorant in enabling it. Go. Educate. Yourself.”
But people – namely Piers Morgan (surprise surprise) – are still missing the point entirely.
The discussion started with Morgan mispronouncing Mos-Shogbamimu’s name, adding: “You’re going to call it racist aren’t you?” He then continued to press her for specific examples of the racism faced by Meghan. “You like to say it’s all driven by racism, but when it’s actually pinned on you and you’re asked to cite the racism… where is it?” he said, before accusing her of “race bating”.
Mos-Shogbamimu pointed out that Morgan hadn’t been listening to what has been said, replying: “I’m giving you examples and if you’re paying attention it’s the fact that you can’t see it because of your privilege. I’ve mentioned the racist and inflammatory language, I’ve mentioned the bigotry, the ignorance.”
She added: “Your words are feeding bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism out there, and you’re not taking responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called mess or royal crisis.”
“As I said before if you were paying attention, it is not my job to teach you about racism. Why do you not know where the racism is?
“If the fact you can’t see it because of your privilege, stop asking me. People have been telling you… of course it does exist.”
At least all three white men here have proved one thing: Mos-Shogbamimu is 100% right.
Images: Getty