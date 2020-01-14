Mos-Shogbamimu laid it out, continuing: “This is part of the problem. Let me explain what racism looks like from the lens of white privilege. White privilege whitewashes racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias. It perpetuates the bigotry of intolerant white people as ignorant, it defends and protects their private views once spoken as misspeak, and then it camouflages racist behaviour as error of judgement.”

She then gave the example of Danny Baker’s racist tweet, which compared Meghan’s baby to a chimpanzee.

Mos-Shogbamimu added: “If you look at a lot of the criticism she faced, a lot of the examples, it sums up to one thing: ‘How dare she? She doesn’t know her place. She’s uppity.’ ‘When a black woman goes with the flow and does what’s expected of her, it’s all OK. But the moment she exercises independent thought, independent authenticity, she’s a problem.”

Although many agree that what Mos-Shogbamimu said was indisputably true, some people on Twitter refused to accept her words. In fact, former Strictly star James Jordan continued to prove her right by completely ignoring the point of her message.