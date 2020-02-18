Still, her ‘Klobentum’ continues. According to Jezebel, the presidential candidate’s late surge in popularity has been largely fuelled by the allegiance of “college-educated white women”, many of whom have defected from Camp Warren.

And yet, gender and party affiliation aside, these two candidates have little in common. Where Warren is calling for bigger structural changes, Klobuchar adopts a more pragmatic approach: she thinks the “green new deal” – the proposed package aiming to address climate change and economic inequality helmed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – is too ambitious and expensive, and makes a similar argument about Medicare for All – the policy that would replace the health insurance industry with a publicly run scheme – which Sanders and Warren have backed.

On the other hand, Kobluchar has also made her stance clear on a number of issues that matter to women, from fair wages to reproductive rights (she is pro-choice). During her time in the Senate, Klobuchar rallied her colleagues to support a bill that made it easier to get treatment overnight if you have an eating disorder; she also championed one of the first laws in the country to grant new mothers and their babies 48-hour hospital stay; she was also the first presidential candidate to introduce a comprehensive mental health and addiction plan. In 1990, she wrote a letter to a newspaper editor to express her displeasure over how it covered female candidates.

Perhaps then, given Kobluchar and Warren’s appeal to a particular subset of the voting population, despite significantly different policy stances, can be chalked up to ideology. As Jezebel puts it: “There are people for whom the potential of a woman candidate rising in the polls is exciting, regardless of policy; and perhaps we saw this play out in New Hampshire.”