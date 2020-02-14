In a YouTube video announcing the launch of her exploratory committee, Warren explains that “if you work hard and play by the rules”, you should be able to “look after yourself and the people you love”: “that’s a fundamental promise of America”.

But many working families are unable to achieve their dreams, she says – particularly families of colour, whose paths are “steeper and rockier” due to generations of discrimination.

For the first time in the nation’s history, a record-breaking number of women declared their candidacies for the presidential election. They included Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and spiritual leader and activist Marianne Williamson. (Only Gabbard and Klobuchar remain, alongside Warren.)

With the presidential election cycle now in full swing, Warren has emerged as one of the frontrunners for her progressive proposals around student debt relief, higher education reform, universal childcare, affordable housing and increased taxes on the ultra-rich, as well as a pledge to protect reproductive rights at a time when abortion access is increasingly under threat.

This week, Warren suffered a setback after she placed behind other potential Democratic nominees Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary. So, what happens to her campaign now? And who exactly is Elizabeth Warren? What does she stand for? How likely is she to win against Trump in 2020?