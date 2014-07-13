Why Meg Ryan needed coaching for infamous 'When Harry Met Sally' Scene

When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner has revealed that Meg Ryan's first attempts at the famous "I'll have what she's having" scene in the 1989 film were "a little tepid".

The director said in an interview with the Huffington Post, that he had to step into her seat and "show her" what he wanted.

He explained that "Meg was a little nervous. Obviously you’re in front of extras and all the crew members and everything. So the first few times we did it, she did it kind of weak."

The scene, set in a diner, shows Meg Ryan's character Sally prove to Billy Crystal's Harry, that it is very easy for women to give the impression they're enjoying sex when they aren't. It is one of the most famous scenes in cinema history, with the "I'll have what she's having" line - uttered by another female patron of the diner - often named in most memorable quote lists.