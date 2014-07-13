Why Meg Ryan needed coaching for infamous 'When Harry Met Sally' Scene
When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner has revealed that Meg Ryan's first attempts at the famous "I'll have what she's having" scene in the 1989 film were "a little tepid".
The director said in an interview with the Huffington Post, that he had to step into her seat and "show her" what he wanted.
He explained that "Meg was a little nervous. Obviously you’re in front of extras and all the crew members and everything. So the first few times we did it, she did it kind of weak."
The scene, set in a diner, shows Meg Ryan's character Sally prove to Billy Crystal's Harry, that it is very easy for women to give the impression they're enjoying sex when they aren't. It is one of the most famous scenes in cinema history, with the "I'll have what she's having" line - uttered by another female patron of the diner - often named in most memorable quote lists.
The famous diner scene between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal
But director Rob Reiner, 67, said that he had to do his own impression of faking an orgasm before Meg Ryan, now 52, got it right: "I sat down opposite Billy… and I’m sitting there pounding the table going 'yes, yes, yes', doing the whole thing."
He had forgotten that he had a special guest as an extra in the film - “I realised, this is embarrassing, I’m having an orgasm in front of my mother.” Reiner's mum is infact the other patron who utters the famous line after Sally's performance.
But he admitted that in the end "Meg did it better". So although she may have required a little encouragement, Meg can still lay claim to the crown of the best faked orgasm in cinema history.