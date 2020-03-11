Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just addressed those presidential rumours in the most inspiring way

She pointed out the areas in which Sanders’ campaign had succeeded: Medicare For All and a real plan to combat climate change.

“A lot of what we need to focus on … as we have always needed to focus on, are the issues. The good news that we have tonight is that that’s one area where we are winning,” she said. “In the long term, what is important is that we are winning on the issues and we are winning over people.”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s video, don’t count Sanders out of the race yet. The senator won a primary in North Dakota last night, and he still has 685 delegates to Biden’s 847, as per NPR. A candidate needs 1991 delegates in order to secure the nomination. There’s work to be done, but Sanders hasn’t dropped out of the running just yet.