Smith was convinced that he was doing the right thing by his daughter, until she shaved her head in an act of “protest”.

Willow first shaved her head in 2012 and, in 2019, she admitted she had seen the act as “the perfect way to rebel.”

Looking back on that moment, Smih has said: “It was so devastating to me when she shaved her head bald. Because her record is Whip My Hair! I’m like, ‘That’s a protest against me!’ Whether it was or wasn’t… I took that as a sign from the Gods that I was like, this little girl is rejecting what I’m trying to do for her. She doesn’t want it.”

He added: “It was like she made music, she enjoyed it and she was finished. And she was hard with it. She was crying. She was scared. But what she wasn’t going to do is do something that she didn’t want to do…

“[And in that moment], I saw how much I was making and forcing and pushing the things that I wanted. And at that moment, I just saw it was starting to hurt her.”

Quietly, Smith noted: “My desire for her was overriding her desire for her, and I had a real epiphany on that and how bad a person will hate you if you keep forcing your wishes onto their life.”