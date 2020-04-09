William and Kate make surprise video call to primary school children, and Twitter can’t resist

Children who got to speak to the pair shared their drawings, along with stories of how their parents are involved in key work right now.

William and Kate admired their creations, and joked that they would have worn their bunny ears, too, had they been aware of the dress code. William also mistook one girl’s Easter basket for a handbag – and laughter broke out as she reacted in outraged disbelief.

There was laughter, too, as staff asked the couple about their Easter plans; Kate revealed that their family had chocolate on standby, but William kept eating it.