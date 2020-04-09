William and Kate make surprise video call to primary school children, and Twitter can’t resist
- Anna Brech
- Published
The royal couple virtually dropped in on staff and pupils at a local primary school this week, in a widely-shared video clip.
Little gestures can make a big difference during a time of global crisis – so when Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to make a surprise video call to Casterton Primary Academy this week, staff and pupils were elated.
In a sweet video clip posted to Kensington Palace’s Instagram and Twitter channels, the royal couple chatted to staff and children dresses in Easter bunny ears, and thanked them for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.
Children who got to speak to the pair shared their drawings, along with stories of how their parents are involved in key work right now.
William and Kate admired their creations, and joked that they would have worn their bunny ears, too, had they been aware of the dress code. William also mistook one girl’s Easter basket for a handbag – and laughter broke out as she reacted in outraged disbelief.
There was laughter, too, as staff asked the couple about their Easter plans; Kate revealed that their family had chocolate on standby, but William kept eating it.
There are just over seven million key workers in the UK right now, covering critical roles that range from frontline medical care to the postal service and care home managers.
For those with children, nurseries and schools are playing a vital support role during lockdown. The same places are also helping to maintain a sense of routine and normality for children classed as vulnerable.
William and Kate used the video to pass on their thanks to all the staff and volunteers involved in keeping schools open at the moment.
Kate said the schools were providing a crucial structure and a safe place for children to be at this difficult time. “Really well done to all of you,” she told the teachers. “I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”
The clip was greeted with warmth by those on Twitter, who praised the couple’s “touching” and “genuinely caring” approach.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously made phone calls to NHS teams at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, to thank them for their work.
“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you, and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” William said, in another video posted last week.
Main image: Getty