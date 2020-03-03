Women bear the brunt of the climate crisis, but across the globe we’re using our voices and actions to make real change. Here are 16 women making planet-saving waves
Climate change is a feminist issue. Why? Because women and girls are the hardest hit by its consequences. Water shortages, crop failure, natural disasters: they disproportionately affect women, particularly in developing countries. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #EachforEqual – the belief that our individual actions have impact and that collectively we can effect change.
The climate crisis is no different, and it’s inextricably linked with equality. Yes, a warming climate affects everyone, but according to the UN, 80% of people displaced by climate change – through drought, famine and flood – are female. Worldwide, women are more likely to live in poverty, making it harder to recover from climate-related disasters, be that catastrophic hurricanes or devastating wildfires.
It particularly affects women in war-torn areas and the Global South (low and middle-income countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean). “The poorest women in conflict-affected countries are on the frontline of our climate crisis,” says Brita Fernandez Schmidt, UK executive director at charity Women for Women International. “The climate emergency exacerbates existing civil unrest, and conflict amplifies gender inequalities, leaving women even more vulnerable to the impacts of global warming.” When livelihoods are threatened, women are also more likely to suffer exploitation and violence: in the aftermath of climate-related disasters, sex trafficking in affected areas spikes by 20-30%.
Ironically, the silver lining of this dark cloud is coming from women themselves. From influencing environmental policy to launching grassroots initiatives and inventing new technologies to disrupt age-old industries, women all over the world are harnessing their voices, knowledge and power to create lasting change. Countries with greater female representation in power have smaller climate footprints, and at the UN Climate Change Summit, secretary-general António Guterres described women as the “drivers of solutions”.
So we want to shine a megawatt (and energy efficient) light on these women. They are scientists and entrepreneurs. Activists and architects. Lawyers and educators. They are women like you. Some are still in school, some have been protecting the planet for decades. What they all have in common is imagination, optimism and a dogged determination.
This Sunday, the Stylist team will join the #March4Women protest in central London. The focus for this year’s march is the impact of the climate emergency on women and girls, calling on the government to ensure aid for those affected. We hope these women will inspire you to join us.
THE ARCHITECT SAVING A SINKING CITY
THE ZERO-WASTE TAKEAWAY CHAMPIONS
THE DIPLOMAT HOLDING THE WORLD TO ACCOUNT
THE STRAIGHT-TALKING CLIMATE SCIENTIST
THE TRAILBLAZING HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER
THE CRUSADER AGAINST PERIOD PLASTIC
THE INSPIRING STUDENT STRIKER
THE ENTREPRENEUR INVENTING SOLUTIONS
THE COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING PIONEER
THE DIVER CLEANING UP OUR OCEANS
