Together, we have significant work to do to rebuild our society after this crisis. The question is, what do we want this recovery to look like? To help answer this question, Women for Women International is hosting #SheInspiresMe LIVE 2.0 – an online festival where we will focus on our shared future and develop a toolkit for action.

We’re bringing together more than 20 incredible women activists and changemakers, representing a truly global women’s movement that everyone can be a part of. It is time to stand up, speak out and take action. We all have the power to change the world.

The message of #SheInspiresMe LIVE 2.0 is that there is a role for each and every one of us to play in changing the world, and it starts with a single step. Founder of Women for Women International Zainab Salbi will open the festival in conversation with Annie Lennox, talking about how they took that first step, and what happened next.