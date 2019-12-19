Kayleigh, digital editor:

“Malala – and her story – is famous all around the world. In 2012, when she was just 14 years old, she was shot in the head by the Taliban because she’d dared to campaign for the right of girls to receive an education. Malala, however, refused to be silenced or cowed by her experiences.

Nowadays, she is a prominent activist, a powerful public speaker, the subject of films and books, the founder of the non-profit Malala Fund and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. She was the United Nations’ youngest-ever Messenger of Peace. Oh, and she’s studying Philosophy at Oxford University, too.

As if all that weren’t enough, Malala – who continues to fight on behalf of the 130 million girls who are out of school around the world – has been using her position in the global spotlight to give a voice to other young women and refugees.

Of course Malala is my woman of the decade. Of course she is. How could she not be? And I hope her wisdom and influence will be felt for many decades to come, too.”