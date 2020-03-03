Dylan Farrow points out a disturbing detail about Woody Allen’s new book deal

In 2014, Farrow wrote an open letter for The New York Times detailing the alleged abuse she suffered at Allen’s hands. She had previously accused him of assaulting her in 1993, when she was eight, and said that the abuse occurred when she was seven.

However, she said she had never been contacted by fact checkers to verify her father’s memoir. Posting a statement to Twitter, Farrow said: “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother, whose brave reporting, capitalised on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.”

She added that the upcoming memoir “provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords” and that Hachette should have to answer for its “complicity”.