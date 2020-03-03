Dylan Farrow points out a disturbing detail about Woody Allen’s new book deal
- Jessica Rapana
The filmmaker’s estranged daughter has called the publishing of his new memoir an “utter betrayal”.
Dylan Farrow has condemned the publication of her estranged father Woody Allen’s memoir, calling the decision to publish “deeply upsetting” and an “utter betrayal” of her brother Ronan..
Apropos Of Nothing, once believed to be unpublishable in the #MeToo era, will be released next month by Hachette, the same company that released Ronan’s book, Catch And Kill, which details his investigations into cases of abuse.
In 2014, Farrow wrote an open letter for The New York Times detailing the alleged abuse she suffered at Allen’s hands. She had previously accused him of assaulting her in 1993, when she was eight, and said that the abuse occurred when she was seven.
However, she said she had never been contacted by fact checkers to verify her father’s memoir. Posting a statement to Twitter, Farrow said: “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother, whose brave reporting, capitalised on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.”
She added that the upcoming memoir “provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords” and that Hachette should have to answer for its “complicity”.
In 2018, Farrow filmed her first TV interview, in which she discussed her claim that her adoptive father had sexually assaulted her as a child. Asked why people should believe her, she responded: “I suppose that’s on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope that somebody will believe me, instead of just hearing.”
Allen has always denied Dylan’s claims of abuse.
The Guardian reports that several publishers turned down Allen’s memoir, citing #MeToo concerns. However, a deal was reached with Hachette in March 2019.
“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theatre, television, nightclubs and print,” according to the publisher. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends and the loves of his life.”
Farrow’s debut novel, Hush, billed as a “powerful feminist fantasy full of surprising insights” will be released by a division of Macmillan later this year.
Image: REX Features