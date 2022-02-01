If there’s one common dominator in all Muslim women’s lives, it’s the hijab – regardless of how it’s worn.

On World Hijab Day, women (including non-hijabi Muslims and non-Muslims) are invited to wear the square scarf as a show of solidarity as well as to educate and increase awareness about why so many Muslim women around the world choose to wear it.

Founded by Nazma Khan in 2013, World Hijab Day is a chance for many Muslim women to celebrate their choice to wear the scarf in a world where that choice is heavily loaded with negative connotations and hypervisibility. It also illustrates the huge spectrum of hijabi Muslim women.