World Hijab Day: 5 Muslim women expain what the headscarf means to them in 2022
On World Hijab Day (1 February 2022), when all women are invited to wear the headscarf in a show of solidarity, Stylist examines what the hijab really means to British Muslim women in 2022.
If there’s one common dominator in all Muslim women’s lives, it’s the hijab – regardless of how it’s worn.
On World Hijab Day, women (including non-hijabi Muslims and non-Muslims) are invited to wear the square scarf as a show of solidarity as well as to educate and increase awareness about why so many Muslim women around the world choose to wear it.
Founded by Nazma Khan in 2013, World Hijab Day is a chance for many Muslim women to celebrate their choice to wear the scarf in a world where that choice is heavily loaded with negative connotations and hypervisibility. It also illustrates the huge spectrum of hijabi Muslim women.
For Muslims, hijab is more than a piece of cloth, it’s a code of modesty and a religious practice that embodies their faith and informs the way they move, speak and even how they interact with others. Despite what the hijab has come to be known as, Islamically it is not exclusive to Muslim women; it applies to all Muslim-identifying individuals.
The hijab has taken on a complex position in society. For some, it’s a symbol of oppression, and for others, it evokes a sense of freedom. Often the women wearing the hijab are caught in the middle of this crossfire.
This World Hijab Day, we spoke to five British Muslim women about their relationship with the hijab and the impact it has on their life.
“It’s a constant reminder of my identity”
Salsabil, 30, founder of SE Interiors, Edinburgh
“When I was 11, my family and I moved to another city and it felt like a great time for me to wear the hijab. My older sisters and mum were great role models and all I wanted was to look like them.
Dressing modestly has been a long journey, but my love for interior design and fashion has given me more confidence to wear the hijab in a way that really represents me.
Wearing the hijab has never been an easy journey, but I love that it’s a constant reminder of my identity and the love I have for my religion.”
“I saw my mother unapologetically wearing the hijab and knew I would too”
Amina, 30, academic and founder of The Page Doctor, London
“This year, I celebrate a decade as a hijab-wearing Muslim woman. Growing up, I saw my mother unapologetically wearing the hijab and I knew one day I would too.
When I started my master’s degree, I spontaneously decided to wear the hijab and I have never looked back. To me, the hijab is my identifier. Within academia, I’d frequently be the only hijab-wearing woman in the room.
The hijab is a reminder to myself of my morals and the way of life I choose to live by. I now view my hijab as more than just a physical item covering my hair, but a defining factor of who I am and what I stand for.”
“The first question I’m always asked is ‘Why don’t you wear hijab?’”
Farrah, 40, freelance PR, Birmingham
“My relationship with the hijab hasn’t been a straight path, but then neither was my journey to Islam. I don’t wear a headscarf and I’m not easily identifiable as Muslim. People I work with only discover I’m Muslim when I mention I need to go and pray or when I am fasting. Most people are surprised and the first question I’m asked is ‘Why don’t you wear hijab?’
My first experience with the hijab was at 12 or 13 when I was instructed by my father to wear a headscarf. I rebelled because it was completely foreign to me. I went to a Catholic school, had boyband posters on my bedroom wall and had never even had a discussion about Islam or the hijab. Wearing it just didn’t feel right.
I discovered Islam myself in my 20s. Growth takes time and it is important to me to build solid foundations. The last thing I want to do is be quick to put the hijab on and then just as quick to take it off. After all, hijab has a broader meaning in Islam; it’s not only defined by modest attire, it encompasses behaviour for both men and women.”
“The hijab establishes a connection even between strangers”
Fatima, 29, founder of The Que Scarf, Manchester
“I can’t remember a time not wearing the hijab. It is such a huge part of my identity and one that is deeply rooted in religious practice and an extension of my faith.
The hijab has impacted my life in so many ways, from the way I dress and how I conduct myself to inspiring my business – a silk scarf accessories brand that celebrates and normalises the beauty of headscarfs, marrying religion and fashion without excluding Muslim women who are at the forefront of modest fashion trends.
Contrary to common beliefs, I feel safest in my hijab and a part of something bigger than myself. For a lot of hijab-wearing Muslim women, it’s a common ground and establishes a connection even between strangers. That’s a beautiful thing.”
“It’s a sense of inner freedom”
Aminah, 23, model and digital content creator, London
“My hijab is my identity. I’ve been wearing it since I was six. I grew up in a family who wear the hijab, which inspired me to wear it too.
Working in the fashion industry and wearing the hijab has been an amazing journey. I feel inspired and empowered to wear a hijab in an industry where I can represent and inspire other young Muslim girls.
While the media can stereotypically portray the hijab as a sign of oppression, to me it’s a sense of inner freedom. Young Muslim women should embrace opportunities to break these stereotypes.”
Images: Getty, Salsabil El-awaisi, Dr Amina Yonis, Farrah Gray, Fatima Mohamed, Aminah Ali