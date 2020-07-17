Can’t sleep? A World Of Calm sounds like the adult version of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, and we’re 100% here for it.

We don’t know about you, but when we find ourselves struggling to sleep, we immediately turn our attention to the many podcasts and radio programmes on offer in order to find something that might lull us into a peaceful slumber. And sometimes, too, we’ll tune in to CBeebies Bedtime Stories – because, really, is there anything more soothing than having someone like Tom Hardy read you a bedtime story? You can imagine how excited we were to learn, then, that HBO has its own star-studded sleep and relaxation TV series in the works.

A World Of Calm is the streamer’s first foray into the health and wellness space, and promises to combine “mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars” in a bid to relax viewers before they hit the hay. And when they say A-list, they really mean it: Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy are among those who’ve signed up to lend their soothing voices to the project. As confirmed by Variety, the series will be made up of 10 half-hour episodes. And each aims to “transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music, and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.”

Zoë Kravitz is among those who have signed up to narrate A World Of Calm.

“With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine.”

As if you need another reason to give A World Of Calm a go, it’s worth noting that HBO has collaborated with the creators of sleep app Calm and Nutopia, the team behind Nat Geo’s One Strange Rock. “Calm started life as a meditation app but the brand has evolved far beyond that,” said Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. “These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.”

“We are thrilled to work with such amazing partners as HBO Max and Calm for this new cutting edge endeavor,” added Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root. “Although this collaboration has been in the works for many months, this series has been entirely created during quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award winning cinematographers and filmmakers. We hope this series of serene stories will bring a sense of much needed calm to audiences.” Consider us sold! We can’t wait to fall asleep to this…

