World's youngest prime minister, Sanna Marin, mocked as “sales girl”

If you needed any further proof that sexism is alive and kicking in the world of politics, here it is.

Estonia’s president has had to apologise after the country’s interior minister dismissed Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister as a “sales girl”.

Marin, 34, was sworn in as Finland’s leader last week and heads up a coalition government of four other female-led parties.

“Now we see how one sales girl has become a prime minister and how some other street activists and non-educated people have also joined the cabinet,” jeered Mart Helme, the leader of Estonia’s far-right party Ekre, in comments on his party’s radio talk show this weekend.