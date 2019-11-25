Introducing Stylist’s very special guest editor: Yara Shahidi
The actor, activist and student is Stylist’s penultimate guest editor. Here’s what you can expect from her very special takeover…
As fans of Stylist will know, we’re celebrating our 10th birthday this year by handing over 10 issues of the magazine to 10 guest editors.
Throughout 2019, we’ve had actor and activist Jameela Jamil, writer and commentator Roxane Gay and the modern world’s ultimate mother-daughter duo Hillary and Chelsea Clinton all take the reins and create some truly remarkable issues.
And, next up, we have actor, student and activist Yara Shahidi.
“For Stylist’s ninth guest edit, we wanted to hand the reins to a voice of the future – and you don’t get a more socially or politically engaged one than American actor Yara Shahidi,” says Editor-in-Chief Lisa Smosarski.
“At 19, she is an ardent activist, consistently speaking up on behalf of marginalised communities and aligning herself with causes she’s passionate about. She’s a true changemaker; a Stylist woman who’s only just getting started on her journey.”
The Black-ish and Grown-ish actor, activist and full-time Harvard student had a clear vision for her guest edit: to elevate new voices, collaborate with people she hadn’t before and explore the gamut of her interests, from music and fashion to activism and politics.
“When I first received the opportunity to guest edit Stylist magazine, my first instinct was to explore our global community,” says Yara.
“I’ve always known that I am a product of the world that I know. A world that never ceases to inspire me. A world that is sweet and hard to process at times. A world where fashion is political. A world that is colourful rather than colour-blind, a world of inspiring CEOs, family, travel, relationships, curls, boundaries, indulgences, impactful literature and so much more.
“I thought it only right to use this moment to share the love and to explore aspects of what makes us human and what we are truly capable of. I’m beyond excited to journey with you. Let’s leave Earth for a moment and explore our cosmos.”
Get ready for a wonderfully diverse issue exploring everything from political activism to under-the-radar artists, self-care to…dessert. It’s no surprise that Yara can count Oprah Winfrey and Michelle and Barack Obama among her fans. We hope you love her guest edit as much as we do!
Photography: Rosaline Shahnavaz