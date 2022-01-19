If you’re into genre TV, then you’ll know Showtime’s cult hit series Yellowjackets is all anyone is talking about now. Set across two timelines in 1996 and 2021, the show follows a high school soccer team as they learn to survive in the wilderness in the aftermath of a disastrous plane crash, as well as how they navigate the traumatic experience as middle-aged women 25 years down the line.

One of the handful of survivors from the crash is Shauna, who grows from a teenager (played by Sophie Nelisse) into a frustrated stay-at-home mum (Melanie Lynskey) married to the former prom king. Lynskey’s performance as adult Shauna is pitch-perfect as she struggles to reckon with her past and the things she did to survive in those 19 months, while reclaiming her agency in the present day.