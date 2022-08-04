Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has been vocal about her body shaming experience in Hollywood – and she’s just revealed that she was criticised for her physical appearance on the set of Coyote Ugly.

Lynskey starred in the 2000 cult classic film alongside Piper Perabo and Tyra Banks. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said that production staff scrutinised her physical appearance, alongside some of her co-stars.

“It was ridiculous,” Lynskey told the publication. “I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a (size) four. That was already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, ‘Nobody told me there would be girls like you.’”

The actor added that make-up artists would say they were ‘helping’ her by contouring more of a jawline for her with products, adding: “Just the feedback was constantly like, “You’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful.’ In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, how people respond to you, and do people want to fuck you? Do people think you’re their best friend? Even the best friend thing, I started to be like, ‘I don’t want to do that too many times.’”