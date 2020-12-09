There’s no denying that 2020 has been a tough year for all of us – but for young people, the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic have hit particularly hard.

From school and youth club closures to restrictions on socialising with friends, the pandemic has stripped many young people of the support systems they need to thrive.

And that’s not forgetting those young people shouldering the increased stress and anxiety of their parents – especially when it comes to the growing number of families experiencing financial difficulties.