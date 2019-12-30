Zac Efron responds to dramatic reports about his health in best possible way

Well, as reported by The Sunday Telegraph, Efron was filming a new series titled Killing Zac Efron when he apparently became ill with “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection”. The actor was flown to Brisbane, Australia with medical professionals on hand, then admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital “in a stable condition”.

According to the newspaper, Efron was given the all-clear to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Which means that, essentially, worried fans all over the world need not worry: all is well, and your favourite is in good health (despite what some overly-dramatic headlines would have you believe).

Don’t believe me? Well, maybe you’ll believe the man himself. That’s right: Efron is well enough to take to social media, and he has done so in order to put those “Zac Efron at death’s door” rumours to bed.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he said, addressing his fans directly.

Then, identifying the kernel of truth in the media frenzy, Efron continued: “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea, but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing three weeks in P.N.G.”

The actor added: “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”