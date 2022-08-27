Many of us have been gaslit at some point, whether we realise it or not. While it’s most commonly applied to romantic relationships – when someone is manipulated to intentionally make them question their reality and sanity – but it can also occur frequently in the workplace, particularly for women.

Whether it’s being shut down after calling out someone else’s behaviour, being told you’re “too sensitive” or feel unable to share your thoughts and ideas for fear of being mocked, gaslighting is a toxic and difficult thing to experience.

It’s something actor Zawe Ashton has opened up about in a recent interview with Tatler. Ashton, who has starred in popular comedy series Fresh Meat and regency period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List, alongside film roles in The Marvels and Velvet Buzzsaw, revealed that she has suffered incidents of “bullying, demeaning and gaslighting” throughout her career, but particularly when getting a series commissioned and produced.