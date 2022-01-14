The actor went on to write that she wished everyone could have had the chance to know Spector before she died, and expressed hopes that she does the musician does Spector “proud”.

“I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did.”

“We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie,” she concluded. “I hope to make you proud.”

Spector, who died after “a brief battle with cancer” on Wednesday, formed the Ronettes with her sister Estelle and cousin Nedra while still a teenager. The group, who became famous for their 60s hits such as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, were one of the most popular girl groups of the era, touring with the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.