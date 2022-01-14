Zendaya paid tribute to Ronnie Spector in the most beautiful way ahead of her new biopic
- Posted by
- Christobel Hastings
- Published
Following the death of iconic rock star Ronnie Spector, Zendaya, who is set to portray the musician in a forthcoming biopic, paid a heartfelt tribute celebrating the musician’s life.
Zendaya may be the queen of the small screen right now with the return of her hit series Euphoria, but she isn’t too busy to honour the legacy of a great woman who came before her.
Following the passing of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes earlier this week at the age of 78, the Emmy-winning actor penned an emotional tribute in remembrance of the rock star.
Taking to her Instagram, the Dune star, who is set to portray the Be My Baby singer in an upcoming biopic, posted a heartfelt note alongside a monochrome photo of Spector and a polaroid selfie she took in December 2018.
“This news just breaks my heart,” she began. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”
“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast.”
The actor went on to write that she wished everyone could have had the chance to know Spector before she died, and expressed hopes that she does the musician does Spector “proud”.
“I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did.”
“We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie,” she concluded. “I hope to make you proud.”
Spector, who died after “a brief battle with cancer” on Wednesday, formed the Ronettes with her sister Estelle and cousin Nedra while still a teenager. The group, who became famous for their 60s hits such as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, were one of the most popular girl groups of the era, touring with the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.
In a statement, Spector’s family paid tribute to the singer’s “magical presence”.
“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.”
“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” the statement continued. “Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”
Previously announced in 2020, Zendaya’s upcoming biopic will be based on Be My Baby, the memoir Spector wrote with Vince Waldron. According to Deadline, Spector personally selected Zendaya as the actor she wished to portray her in her early years. With Zendaya becoming the youngest actor to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards, and the second Black woman to win that category after Viola Davis in 2015, Spector’s legacy is definitely in safe hands.
Images: Getty