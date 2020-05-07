Zoë Kravitz responds to questions about her fertility in the best way

If recent news is anything to go by, it’s clear that it will take more than a pandemic to stop people from making unsolicited comments about women’s wombs.

Last week, rumours about Lea Michele’s pregnancy led to a certain tabloid’s observation that she “had no bump” in December. The reporter then revealed that, according to Michele’s latest Instagram photo, “it is hard to tell if her midsection is bigger”.

Days later, following news of her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid wrote in an Instagram post: “We wished we could have announced it on our own terms.” It highlighted the fact that she had been denied the opportunity to share her and Zayn Malik’s announcement on their own terms.