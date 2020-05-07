Zoë Kravitz responds to questions about her fertility in the best way
Hollie Richardson
Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz just hit the nail on the head explaining why she’s so fed up of being asked about having a baby.
If recent news is anything to go by, it’s clear that it will take more than a pandemic to stop people from making unsolicited comments about women’s wombs.
Last week, rumours about Lea Michele’s pregnancy led to a certain tabloid’s observation that she “had no bump” in December. The reporter then revealed that, according to Michele’s latest Instagram photo, “it is hard to tell if her midsection is bigger”.
Days later, following news of her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid wrote in an Instagram post: “We wished we could have announced it on our own terms.” It highlighted the fact that she had been denied the opportunity to share her and Zayn Malik’s announcement on their own terms.
The obsession continues, as Zoë Kravtiz has just had to shut down another baby question.
The Big Little Lies star joined Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.
“Do you think you’ll have a baby,” the host asks Kravitz, quickly adding that he knows it’s a triggering question.
“When you get married or engaged, the first thing people ask you is ‘when are you going to have a baby?’” she replies. “I think it’s what they ask women, not men.”
Kravitz continues: “A lot of people ask the question: ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like: ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so.”
Although she is under no obligation to explain her choices, Kravitz adds: “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”
Kravitz currently stars in the female-led television reboot of High Fidelity, the cult classic film starring John Cusack based on Nick Hornby’s beloved novel about records, reality and romantic stasis. She has also been confirmed to play the titular role in the new Catwoman film, following in Anne Hathaway’s feline footsteps.
