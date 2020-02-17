Zoë Kravitz may be taking over the classic, leather catsuit-clad role of Catwoman in the upcoming DC film The Batman, but she isn’t letting any of the pressure of the role get to her.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Kravitz has spoken about the world-wide excitement which came when her casting was announced late last year – and said that while she wants to honor the fans with her depiction of the iconic character, she’s also not letting the pressure get to her.

“I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it,” Kravitz said. “But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day.