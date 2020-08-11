Zoë Kravitz’s response to her cancelled TV show exposes a big problem

Following Hulu’s cancellation of High Fidelity, Zoë Kravitz has asserted an important point about diversity on our screens.

Zoë Kravitz fans were very excited when it was announced the actor would star in a female-led television reboot of High Fidelity, the cult classic film starring John Cusack based on Nick Hornby’s beloved novel about records, reality and romantic stasis. The series, which aired earlier this year, was well received by critics and fans alike. However, it’s just been announced that Hulu has cancelled the show after one season.

Kravitz responded to the news in an Instagram post last week, which read: “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. “I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck.”

Reese Witherspoon, who starred alongside Kravitz in Big Little Lies, commented: “I’m so sad. I loved this show! The cast and the writing was 100%” Lena Waithe wrote: NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season.” And Tessa Thompson replied: “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.” In response to Thompson’s message, Kravitz pointed out a big problem about diversity. “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh wait,” she asserted.

The actor had previously discussed the importance of the show having a cast that properly represents the world we live in. “I was trying to re-create a world that I know,” Kravitz told Irish Times, “and that’s what it looks like. It doesn’t look like a bunch of white girls, like the show Girls.” She added: “If that show was in Iowa or something, fine, but you’re living in Brooklyn. “There’s people of colour everywhere. It’s unavoidable. Same thing with Woody Allen – like, how do you not have black people in your movies? It’s impossible. They’re everywhere. We’re everywhere. I’m sorry, but we’re everywhere.” Hopefully, High Fidelity will find a new home on our screens soon.

