Meet the young Hungarian artist exploring the modern emigrant experience

“This house is my family home, where I grew up in southeast Hungary,” says Zsofia Schweger. “We still have it; all of our belongings are there, frozen in time.”

We’re sitting in her studio at the Griffin Gallery in west London, where Schweger’s first solo show is about to open. Hanging on the wall are the 27-year-old artist’s oversized, graphic canvases, showing minimalist domestic scenes: bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, all painted in muted pastel colours. The rooms in the paintings are all empty.

“My grandmother still lives in that house, so I go back twice a year or so to visit,” Schweger continues. “And I always have such ambivalent feelings about it. You go back and you know it so well: you know the furniture, you know where the light switches are.

“But at the same time, you’ve been away so long that you really don’t belong there anymore. And that can be really scary.”