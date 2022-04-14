Don’t miss the subscriber-exclusive Cohorted x Stylist beauty box worth £40.59

Calling all beauty aficionados… we’ve teamed up with monthly beauty box heroes Cohorted for a subscriber gift you don’t want to miss out on.

Cohorted’s in-house experts curate a selection of beauty cult-favourites alongside emerging indie brands to bring you a monthly box of joy straight to your door. With 100% sustainable and ethically sourced packaging, you can also enjoy your beauty guilt free.

More than just a beauty box, Cohorted are a leading lifestyle destination offering bespoke in-app experiences, exclusive events and inspiring conversations through the Unfiltered By Cohorted Podcast available on the Cohorted App.

Want to know what’s inside the Cohorted x Stylist beauty box? You’ll find a Rodial vitamin C face mask, Kiehl’s skin-strengthening serum, Laura Mercier caviar mascara, Dr Lipp balm, Pestle & Mortar vitamin C serum samples and a Hawaiian Tropic nourishing SPF30 milk, so you’re prepped and ready for summer.

Subscribe to Stylist’s print magazine for just £1.33 per month to get your exclusive beauty box today.