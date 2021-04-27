Aveda’s plant-infused hair treatment is filled with delicious florals and certified organic ingredients to strengthen and protect your hair from the inside out. Suitable for all hair types and textures, the leave-in formula detangles to help reduce breakage and reduces frizz and flyaways leaving you with healthier and softer hair.

Aveda is striving to reach zero waste certification at the end of this year with responsible packaging and manufacturing. Plus, their botanical repair™ range is vegan and cruelty free so you can give your locks some loving without harming the planet.

Subscribe to Stylist’s monthly print magazine and we’ll send you a free 100ml Aveda botanical repair™ strengthening leave-in treatment. Sign up now for just £4 for your first 3 issues.

If you subscribe by May 6 your first issue will be our May issue where we’ll be celebrating our return to the outside world with some of our favourite high street looks, travel spots around the UK and art gallery openings.