Get a free Beauty Pie moisture cream worth £60 when you subscribe
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Want your favourite magazine along with some deliciously soothing skincare through your door? Well, you’ve come to the right place.
During these cold, dark January weeks our skin not only has to battle with Arctic temperatures outdoors but also the drying effects of heating inside. In an effort to save your skin from the woes of winter, we’ve teamed up with luxury beauty brand Beauty Pie to gift new print subscribers with its recently launched moisturiser.
Beauty Pie’s new Happy Face™ Extreme Relief Cica Moisture Cream is instantly hydrating with optimal calming properties acting like a cashmere blanket for your face. What could be more perfect to help out sensitive and dry skin?
Become a Stylist subscriber today and pay just £16 for 12 issues – that’s just £1.33 an issue – plus, we’ll send you a full-sized Beauty Pie Happy Face™ Moisture Cream worth £60*.
Offer valid while stocks last. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Stylist; Beauty Pie.
*Based on Beauty Pie typical product price.