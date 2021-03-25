Promotions

Get a free Elemis gift worth £26 when you subscribe to Stylist

Posted by
Emily Evans
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

Want Stylist magazine delivered to you at home?

There’s a reason Elemis’ Pro Collagen Cleaning Balm is frequently featured in best cleanser lists. It’s deliciously smooth and melts away make up while still being gently on your skin. And, for a limited time only, you can get your hands on one for free.

Subscribe to Stylist’s monthly print magazine and we’ll throw in a free 50g Elemis balm - don’t say we don’t treat you! Sign up now for just £4 for your first 3 issues.

If you subscribe by April 1 your first issue will be our beauty special, with features on how TikTok has changed the beauty world and a look at the sustainable world of powder skincare, you don’t want to miss it.

SUBSCRIBE TO STYLIST'S PRINT MAGAZINE

Offer valid while stocks last. Stylist full terms and conditions below. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Elemis.

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Share this article

Author

Emily Evans