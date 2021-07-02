We’re all familiar with the damage UV rays can cause, but we spend little time thinking about other aggressors harming our skin. In fact, pollution and blue light can be just as harmful and Murad’s City Skin™ Moisturiser aims to strengthen your skin’s barrier while you sleep.

The overnight moisturiser neutralises daily exposure to pollutants with a nourishing botanical blend smooths and reverses pollution-related dehydration as vitamin C helps reset brighter skin overnight.

Subscribe to Stylist’s monthly print magazine today and receive a free Murad City Skin™ Overnight Detox Moisturiser worth £70. Sign up now for just £4 for your first 3 issues.

If you subscribe before July 29 your first issue will be our August issue which will arrive by 13th August.