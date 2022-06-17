Get this lightweight daily serum from The Body Shop when you subscribe to Stylist
- Geraldine Wilson
Healthy looking, glowing skin starts with protection…
With longer summer days and more of us getting outdoors to soak up some sunshine, our skin needs all the protection it can get. That’s why we’ve teamed up with The Body Shop to offer all new Stylist magazine subscribers Drops Of Youth Concentrate, worth £28. This lightweight daily serum leaves you with a fresh-faced, healthy-looking glow. Enriched with Edelweiss extract, a powerful natural antioxidant, it helps to protect skin from indoor and outdoor pollution and is a welcome addition to our skincare routines. Apply morning and night to clean skin to help, hydrate, smooth and protect.
Pay just £4 every three months and get Stylist’s monthly print magazine delivered direct to your door. Whether you’re looking for a deep dive into the latest interior trends, a celebration of the trailblazing women championing change or thought-provoking features examining our post-pandemic career choices, it’s our continued goal at Stylist to empower you to get more from your world.
Edelweiss stem cells are known to be rich in antioxidants. The tiny flower is marvelled for its resilience and power to protect and repair itself. With these protective properties, Edelweiss has an enhanced resistance to daily environmental aggressors.
The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Shop online and in store now.
Offer valid while stocks last. Gift available to UK subscribers only.
Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Stylist, The Body Shop