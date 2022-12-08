It’s time to treat yourself! Subscribe to Stylist magazine and get a FREE Stylist x Cohorted Wellness Retreat beauty box
- Posted by
- Tay MacBean
- Published
Escape the stresses of the party season with a curated selection of luxury products, hand-picked for new subscribers to Stylist magazine.
We’ve teamed up with beauty box powerhouse, Cohorted, to bring you this exclusive subscription offer. Containing The Organic Pharmacy Rose Facial Cleanser, L’Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate, Kiehl’s Line Reducing Concentrate, The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Lip Balm, Rodial Vitamin C Sheet Mask and Dr Lipp CBD Calm Balm, the collection is worth £43.38 and will have you feeling fabulous for all your festive plans.
Subscribe to Stylist’s print magazine now for just £1.33 per month to get your Stylist x Cohorted Wellness Retreat beauty box worth £43.38.
What’s inside your subscriber-exclusive beauty box…
- The Organic Pharmacy, Rose Facial Cleanser
- L’Occitane, Almond Milk Concentrate
- Kiehl’s, Strength Line Reducing Concentrate
- The Organic Pharmacy, Antioxidant Lip Balm
- Rodial, Vitamin C Sheet Mask
- Dr Lipp, CBD Calm Balm
Designed to be delivered straight to your door, all Cohorted beauty boxes are delicately packaged by hand with sustainable shredded paper in 100% recyclable boxes and biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging, so you can also enjoy your beauty gift guilt-free.