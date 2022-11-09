Elevate your beauty routine with the Stylist x Cohorted Glow Up beauty box - free when you subscribe
Looking for a curated selection of luxury beauty products just in time for the party season? Then look no further than our exclusive subscription offer in collaboration with beauty box powerhouse Cohorted.
We’ve teamed up with Cohorted to bring you the ultimate curation of beauty favourites just in time for the party season. Containing Laura Mercier Caviar Mascara, Hawaiian Tropic Nourishing Milk, Skin&Co Roma Truffle Cleansing Oil, BDK Ambre Safrano Fragrance, Lord & Berry Maximatte Lip Crayon and Rodial Vitamin C Masks, the collection is worth £38.50 and will make all your Christmas wishes come true.
What’s inside your subscriber-exclusive beauty box…
- Laura Mercier, Caviar Mascara
- Hawaiian Tropic, Mineral Skin Nourishing Milk
- Rodial, Vitamin C Sheet Mask
- MZ Skin, Radiance & Renewal Sachets
- Skin&Co Roma, Truffle Cleansing Oil
- Lord & Berry, Maximatte Lip Crayon
- BDK, Ambre Safrano Fragrance
Designed to be delivered straight to your door, all Cohorted beauty boxes are delicately packaged by hand with sustainable shredded paper in 100% recyclable boxes and biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging, so you can also enjoy your beauty gift guilt-free.