We’ve teamed up with Cohorted to bring you the ultimate curation of beauty favourites just in time for the party season. Containing Laura Mercier Caviar Mascara, Hawaiian Tropic Nourishing Milk, Skin&Co Roma Truffle Cleansing Oil, BDK Ambre Safrano Fragrance, Lord & Berry Maximatte Lip Crayon and Rodial Vitamin C Masks, the collection is worth £38.50 and will make all your Christmas wishes come true.

Subscribe to Stylist’s print magazine now for just £1.33 per month to get your Stylist x Cohorted Glow Up beauty box worth £38.50.