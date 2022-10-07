Get a Flash Relax Mask from Monuskin worth £34.95 when you subscribe to Stylist
- Posted by
- Geraldine Wilson
- Published
Looking to restore moisture and rejuvenate tired, dull skin? Then our exclusive subscription offer in collaboration with Monuskin professional skincare is just for you.
We’re offering all new Stylist magazine subscribers Monuskin’s Flash Relax Mask – the ideal product to use before a big event or after a long day. The mask works to smooth fine lines while firming facial contours to give you an instantly more youthful and radiant complexion. A careful combination of ginseng and magnesium gently relaxes the muscles to provide a smoothing and lifting effect to ensure skin looks and feels toned and tightened. A blend of vitamins C and B5 naturally enhance the skin’s radiance while also restoring moisture and hydration – the perfect addition to your autumn skincare routine.
Subscribe to Stylist’s print magazine for just £1.33 per month to get your Flash Relax Mask worth £34.95.
Monuskin offers a range of natural skincare products created only from natural, cruelty-free sources that provide gentle and caring solutions to clean, moisturise, nourish, firm and protect every skin type. Plus, their formulations are paraben-free.
Key active ingredients in the Flash Relax Mask include algae and active marine magnesium that help to instantly relax expression lines; chicory extract with powerful moisturising properties that preserve the skin’s smooth and supple appearance, while hyaluronic acid helps the skin to capture and hold onto water molecules.